Residents upset over extra traffic

RESIDENTS of a Henley street are upset about construction vehicles using it.

They say that St Mark’s Road is used by diggers and lorries heading to the Highlands Park development, off Greys Road.

Pam Phillips, a former mayor who lives in the street, told a meeting of the town council that the vehicls included huge cement lorries and cranes.

She said: “It’s unacceptable to have them going up a residential road.”

Deputy Mayor Michelle Thomas agreed, saying that a lot of small children walked along St Mark’s Road.

A sign was installed in Station Road directing drivers towards St Mark’s Road, where temporary yellow signs were installed directing Highlands Park traffic to take the route.

Mrs Phillips said the signs were being followed by construction vehicles, not just potential customers, and complained to town councillor Ken Arlett.

The signs have since been removed but Mrs Phillips said the drivers now knew the route so would continue to use it.

A Crest Nicholson spokeswoman said: “The current signage surrounding our Highlands Park development has been approved by the council and is used to direct customers to the sales suite and show home.

“We would like to assure all local residents that we have reiterated to construction drivers the route they should be taking in order to minimise disruption.”