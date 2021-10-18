Monday, 18 October 2021

Jobless fall

THE number of jobless people in the Henley constituency has fallen.

There were 1,460 unemployment benefit claimants in September, down 65 in August.

This is a rate of 2.5 per cent of the population aged 16 and 64 compared with a UK rate of five per cent.

Henley MP John Howell said: “The number of people in employment actually rose by 207,000 last month across the country and is now above pre-pandemic levels with job vacancies and wages also rising.

“Our priority is getting people back into work and helping businesses.”

