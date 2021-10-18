Charity sale

Monday, 18 October 2021

AN artisan shopping event will be held at the Menza Café at Henley Rugby Club on Thursday, November 4 from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

There will be stalls selling homeware, accessories, artworks and candles as well as a raffle. Entry is free.

The proceeds will go to the Chiltern Centre in Henley, which supports young adults with disabilities.

