Charity sale

Monday, 18 October 2021
AN artisan shopping event will be held at the Menza Café at Henley Rugby Club on Thursday, November 4 from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
There will be stalls selling homeware, accessories, artworks and candles as well as a raffle. Entry is free.
The proceeds will go to the Chiltern Centre in Henley, which supports young adults with disabilities.
18 October 2021
