I’ve always been judged but us redheads are strong, says Fergie

SARAH FERGUSON spoke of her fear of being judged for speaking her mind during an appearance at Henley Literary Festival.

The Duchess of York and former wife of Prince Andrew was promoting her new novel, Her Heart For A Compass, at Phyllis Court Club.

The book is a fictional account of her great great aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas-Scott, and set in 1865.

The Duchess, 61, said she had found the experience of writing about a strong-willed woman in Victorian England therapeutic.

She revealed that she was bullied at school for having red hair and said that when she spoke at the British LGBT Awards in August she told the audience: “It’s the first time I haven’t been judged in 35 years.”

The Duchess said she was a proud mother and grandmother and wanted her family to remain humble, strong and loving.

Her younger daughter Princess Eugenie has a seven-month-old boy, August, while Princess Beatrice gave birth to a girl, Sienna, last month.

She said: “I’m very proud of Beatrice and Eugenie. I think they are exceptional. We keep our feet on the ground and believe in joy and love. When I see them as mothers, I’m very proud of them.

“I feel very lucky and we have a great family. These two little naughties are phenomenal enhancers of an already unified family.

“If granny has long gone, she [Sienna] will know she has to be strong and be true to her heart, even if men doubt her.

“To be a redhead is quite difficult. I was called every name under the sun at school, but we are strong people.”

She said she would read to her grandchildren.

“August finds me hysterically funny,” she said. “When I walk in with energy, he starts laughing and I think we are going to have a very good time. I will have to get off Barbie and more into trucks.”

Questions were vetted beforehand to prevent any talk about Virginia Giuffre’s claim that she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew. The Duke has always denied the allegations.

The couple divorced in 1996 but the Duchess said: “Both Prince Andrew and I feel very, very lucky.”

One pre-approved question was what it takes to be a princess.

The Duchess responded: “Love and winning through — speaking from my own experience as a proud mother.

“We should always remember where we have come from and who we are. It’s about the humility and kindness. Face your fears and be kind. I really believe strongly in no judgement and just getting on.

“We have got too quick through social media now to bully each other. Shut up, stop it. Be loving and be compassionate. A true princess is not about the title, it’s about the heart.”

The Duchess was recently appointed as global ambassador for the Kindness Foundation and said kindness should be taught in primary schools.

She said: “Everyone has kindness within them, we just need to enhance it. You’ve got to reach an altitude and stop blaming everyone else.”

When asked what she would advise her daughters, she said: “When you go out of your front door, if you don’t smile then don’t go out. Smile! Nobody wants to see a bad-tempered princess. Just remember that humility is the finest thing you can have.”

The Duchess has written more than 30 children’s books and she worked alongside Scottish romance author Marguerite Kaye on Her Heart For A Compass before the pandemic.

She said she found writing “therapeutic” during a time of uncertainty for the country.

The Duchess explained: “We were able to escape into Lady Margaret during the pandemic. They say it’s rare when you come across a new friendship. I’m 61 and I came across a fabulous Scottish lass who is now one of my best friends. I used to be so frightened of speaking openly about myself for fear of what everyone was going to say.

“Because of Margaret, I feel really proud to have a Scottish lass that really cares about me. I know she has got my back. That is something huge for me.”

Kaye said: “I’m usually quite careful about how I present myself but Sarah was right in there from the start. She is very intuitive. If there was something going on in my life, she would immediately know.

“We would just talk about what was going on in the world and how we were feeling. Quite a lot of that transcribed itself into the book in terms of what we were going through in lockdown.”

Although the novel draws parallels with her own life, the Duchess said she primarily wanted to give a voice to her ancestor, whom she described as “a wonderful lady” who “fought for what she believed in”.

She said: “There is so much written about her brothers but not a lot about her. I happened to put my experiences into Lady Margaret, which has been very therapeutic. Now she has a voice. It is an authentic and beautiful piece of work.”

The women revealed they were already working on a follow-up book entitled A Discerning Lady, which they hope to release in August next year.