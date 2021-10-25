Homes may get bigger

SEVEN new homes to be built at Highlands Park in Henley could be larger than originally planned.

A total of 113 more homes is currently being built at the Crest Nicholson development, which already has 98 homes.

Now the developer has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to add an extra bedroom to four of the three-bedroom houses and three of the two-bedroom houses.

Henley Town Council has objected because it says the move will means the loss of three two-bedroom homes and one three-bedroom home.

Crest Nicholson argues that a housing needs assessment showed Henley and Harpsden has smaller dwellings than the rest of South Oxfordshire so larger dwellings are needed.

Councillor Laurence Plant said the larger properties would be unaffordable and the draft neighbourhood plan stressed the need for smaller homes.

A public consultation is open until November 5 and a decision by the district council is due in December.