Children pick up litter... and send message to adults

CHILDREN carried out a litter pick at Mill Meadows in Henley.

The year 2 and 5 pupils from St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road wore high-vis jackets as they collected rubbish using pickers.

Teachers stood with bin bags for the children to put their rubbish in and they collected six bagfuls in total. The litter pick was part of the school’s contribution to Global Be Well Day. Other year groups donated to the Henley food bank or met volunteers from the refugee support charity Care4Calais.

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “The children chose to organise a litter pick, having learned in school the importance of caring for our local environment and the outdoor places that they love.

“I was very proud of their behaviour and their commitment to finding litter with several pupils getting underneath hedges to pull out items to prevent them from blowing into the river and creating hazards for the local wildlife.”

Year 2 pupil Daniel McArthur said: “We learned about looking after the environment in class. We were all surprised how much litter we found. Some grown-ups need to learn about not dropping litter too.”