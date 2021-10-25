Monday, 25 October 2021

Brewery walk

THE Henley branch of Walkers are Welcome is organising a trip to the Loddon Brewery in Dunsden Green.

People are invited to take part in a free circular route next Friday, starting from  the town hall at 11am.

The brewery is at the halfway point and there is then the option to walk or catch a bus back to Henley.

The event is part of the Chilterns Walking Festival. To book, visit bit.ly/3iXgAQB

