Dog leads rule idea dropped

DOG owners will not be forced to keep their pets on a lead while walking in Mill Meadows in Henley.

The town council, which is responsible for the riverside beauty spot, has decided not to introduce the rule as part of a new policy for users of all the green spaces it manages.

The new rule was proposed at a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee in April by then Mayor Ken Arlett who complained about dogs “going wherever they like to do their business”.

But at the committee’s latest meeting members agreed to drop the idea.

Councillor Donna Crook, who chairs the committee, said: “We should just have a common sense approach instead of forcing people to keep their dogs on a lead because no one’s going to enforce it.

“What would be a good idea is if people let their dogs off the lead they actually thought about where their dog’s going, if it might go over to someone’s picnic or go and do some business.

“If people know their dog’s going to be out of control they should just keep it on a lead.”

Councillor Laurence Plant added: “I really don’t want to be part of a council that’s going to enforce dog owners keeping their dogs on leads.”