Football camp

A FOOTBALL camp is being hosted by AFC Henley during half term.

It will take place at Jubilee park from October 27 to 29, (10am to 3pm) and is suitable for five- to 14-year-olds.

Children need to bring a packed lunch, water and appropriate clothes.

For more information, visit afchenley.com/payments/
october-half-term-holiday-camp-69432.html

