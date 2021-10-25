A MURDER mystery night is to be held at the Catherine Wheel pub in Henley to raise money for a cancer charity.

The event next Sunday (October 31) starts at 7.30pm and is in aid of CLIC Sargent.

Tickets cost £24.99 each, which includes Prosecco on arrival and a three-course meal.

To book, email p2367@jdwetherspoon.co.uk