Monday, 25 October 2021

Mystery night

A MURDER mystery night is to be held at the Catherine Wheel pub in Henley to raise money for a cancer charity.

The event next Sunday (October 31) starts at 7.30pm and is in aid of CLIC Sargent.

Tickets cost £24.99 each, which includes Prosecco on arrival and a three-course meal.

To book, email p2367@jdwetherspoon.co.uk

