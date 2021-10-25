Monday, 25 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bank closed

LLOYDS Bank in Henley closed down on Thursday last week.

The branch in Reading Road was one of 19 nationwide that were scheduled to close between September and November.

The bank said that these outlets had experienced “significantly fewer” transactions ver the past five years.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33