Bank closed

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
Monday, 25 October 2021
LLOYDS Bank in Henley closed down on Thursday last week.
The branch in Reading Road was one of 19 nationwide that were scheduled to close between September and November.
The bank said that these outlets had experienced “significantly fewer” transactions ver the past five years.
25 October 2021
