Riding for disabled charity finally marks 50th birthday

WYFOLD Riding for the Disabled has finally celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The charity, which provides horse riding for disabled people from South Oxfordshire and Reading, has had to cancel its awards evening three times since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event finally took place in the ballroom at Phyllis Court Club in Henley and was attended by 80 volunteers, many of whom received awards for service.

The evening included a dinner with a guest speaker and the presentation of about 11 awards.

The speaker was Jane Holderness-Roddam, the first female eventer to win an Olympic gold medal, who recounted her time competing at the Mexico Games in 1968, the same year she won the Badminton Horse Trials.

She also talked about serving as a lady-in-waiting to the Princess Royal, who is president of the Riding for the Disabled Association.

Mrs Holderness-Roddam, who also won the Burghley Horse Trials in 1976, then presented the volunteers with their awards as well as a number of special thank-you awards. Pippa Hughes, who was recently made an MBE for her services to disabled people, received her 50-year certificate.

She helped set up the charity in the Seventies when it had only £50 in the bank account.

Zara Campbell-Harris, who recently received the President’s Award from the Princess Royal, was awarded her 45-year certificate.

Ruth Butler received a 40-year certificate while Sheena Rand, Margaret Whitwam and Susan Walker received their 35-year certificate and Bridget Cumming-Bruce, Sandra Atkinson, Jane Bowen and Pat Watson received their 25-year certificate. David Walters, Janette Verrall, Adrienne Heriot, Angie Fairweather, Lee Austin and Anne Walters received their 20-year certificates, Judy Mitchell, Lynn Johnson, Jane MacDonald, Kim Fry, Jill Ford, Jenny Winter and Romy Painter received their 15-year certificates and Vicky Clokey, Linda Potter, Loraine Maidment, Pam Mansergh, Jill Knight, Rosemarie King and Jane Havelock were honoured for 10 years’ service.

Adrienne Heriot received a special “over and above” award for exceptional services to the charity.

Mrs Heriot and her husband Ian were presented with a specially commissioned painting called Wyfold Memories which shows her leading one of the horses, Big Bob, through the beech woods at Wyfold on an autumn morning.

A special guest at the event was Michael Skinner, whose family company is Savile Row tailor Dege & Skinner, as he made Mrs Holderness-Roddam her Olympic riding jacket, which she showed at the event.

A track at the charity’s base is named after Mr Skinner’s late wife, Marcella, who helped set up the charity in the Seventies. It is called Marcella’s Way and was unveiled in December 2019, 13 years after her death. Mr Skinner, who lives in Wyfold, has remained a supporter of the charity since then.

There were also guests from the Riding for the Disabled Association’s national office, including Frances Lochrane, the charity’s regional chairman, Moo Nowell-Smith, the Oxfordshire county chairman, and Sarah Clunie and Anne Coney, regional driving

representatives.

Gillian Rushworth, the charity’s fundraising co-ordinator, said: “It was an truly inspiring and uplifting evening and it was lovely to see so many happy, smiling faces after a very anxious 18 months when we really didn’t know where the next penny was coming from.

“We are grateful to Phyllis Court Club for giving us a perfect evening and to our sponsors, Perpetual, Simmons & Sons, Francesca Schwarzenbach and Trevelyan Lodge.”