Pub porch plan to cut noise

A HENLEY pub wants to extend its rear porch in response to a neighbour’s complaints about noise.

Brakspear has applied for planning permission to extend the rear entrance way at the Bull on Bell Street to have two doors in the porch in order to reduce noise coming from the pub at night.

The pub is Grade II listed and within Henley town centre conservation area.

The new porch has been designed to match the building with the existing pitched roof over the doorway being extended.

In the application to South Oxfordshire District Council, Brakspear’s agent AAN Design and Survey said the small alteration would not affect the character of the conservation area.

Amanda Chumas, who lives in Bell Street, welcomed the plan, saying the sound lock porch would work as long as the two doors were not allowed to be propped open simultaneously.

She said residents of Bell Street, New Street and Adam Court were all affected by noise from the Bull, which is open until 3am from Thursday to Sunday.

Henley Town Council has agreed to support the application and a decision is due to be made by the district council by November 4.