Wonka's van

A RESTORED truck which appeared in the film remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be on show in front of the town hall in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

Lee Hawkes, who lives in Station Road, refurbished the old Bedford van to appear in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation of the film.

He rescued the Willy Wonka truck from a field near Gatwick Airport seven years ago, buying it from the previous owner who had worked on film sets.

Mr Hawkes said: “I’m taking it to the town hall so that people can see the original truck and hopefully there will be lots of smiley faces.”

