Swimming for rivers

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
Monday, 25 October 2021
THE Outdoor Swimmer Festival has a new charity partner.
Henley Swim, which organises the annual event, has teamed up with the Rivers Trust, a charity that protects rivers by working with farmers, government and businesses.
The partnership means swimmers have a chance to take part in the festival free in return for a fundraising pledge.
Next year’s festival will take place at Temple Island on Sunday, July 10 when 1,600 swimmers are expected to attend.
Swim distances include a 200m splash for children aged eight and over, half a mile, one mile, two miles and four miles.
Christine Colvin, from the trust, said: “This festival is a chance for anyone to join our mission to revive rivers. We can’t wait to cheer you on.”
25 October 2021
More News:
Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say