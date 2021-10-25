Swimming for rivers

THE Outdoor Swimmer Festival has a new charity partner.

Henley Swim, which organises the annual event, has teamed up with the Rivers Trust, a charity that protects rivers by working with farmers, government and businesses.

The partnership means swimmers have a chance to take part in the festival free in return for a fundraising pledge.

Next year’s festival will take place at Temple Island on Sunday, July 10 when 1,600 swimmers are expected to attend.

Swim distances include a 200m splash for children aged eight and over, half a mile, one mile, two miles and four miles.

Christine Colvin, from the trust, said: “This festival is a chance for anyone to join our mission to revive rivers. We can’t wait to cheer you on.”