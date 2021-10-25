Swimmers to stage auction

AN auction is to be held online in aid of brain injury charities.

It has been organised by the Henley Mermaids, five women who had hoped to swim the Bristol Channel this year but had to halt one attempt mid-swim on safety grounds and postpone their next attempt due to the sea conditions. They will try again next year.

Laura Reineke, founder of Henley Music School, South Oxfordshire district councillor Jo Robb, teacher Susan Barry, nurse Fiona Print and sales director Joan Fennelly are raising money for Sunrise for Brain Conditions, a charitable partnership that supports research into Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

So far, they have raised more than £16,000 and hope to boost the total with the Zoom auction on Thursday, October 28, starting at 7pm.

Lots include a rowing lesson with Henley Royal Regatta umpire Sarah Winckless, a golf bag signed by Justin Rose, tickets to see an England versus Wales rugby match next year, vouchers for dinner at the Al Forno or The Square restaurants in Henley and a number of golf days.

Mrs Fennelly said: “We have a fantastic range of items up for auction with a professional auctioneer on the day and it should be a lot of fun.”

To register for the auction, visit henleymermaids.com/

