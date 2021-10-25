Meet the pink-haired ‘Crazy hamster lady’

HAMSTERS may not appeal to everyone but to a Henley councillor they are simply adorable.

Kellie Hinton bought three of the rodents earlier this year so she and her daughters Hallie and Eden could care for one each.

The girls’ pets are called Cookie and Bean, while Kellie named her hamster Stevie Ray after two of the most talented blind people she could think of, singers Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles.

The three Russian dwarf hamsters are all from the same litter but Stevie Ray has red eyes.

Councillor Hinton, a former mayor who lives in Upton Close with the children and her partner Ben Hinton, has since taken in two more hamsters called Fudge and Rex from people who were no longer able to care for them. Each of the five animals has its own cage.

She watched videos online to learn how to care for them properly and now the 10-year-old girls always prepare vegetables for them first thing in the morning. Cllr Hinton has also invested in a pink hooded jumper that says “Crazy Hamster Lady” to match her dyed pink hair. She is now working on plans to establish a rescue centre for hamsters as there is nowhere in the area that offers this service. The centre would serve Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Hamsters are protected by the Animal Welfare Act but many of their basic needs are ignored.

Owners are required to make sure they have a suitable environment and diet and are protected from harm.

The RSPCA advises not to give hamsters nesting materials that separate into thin strands, such as cotton wool and similar products as they may get entangled or ingest them.

It also says small wheels can cause spinal injuries and many of the cages sold in pet shops are too small.

The Veterinary Association for Animal Welfare recommends a hamster’s cage is at least 100cm long, 50cm deep and 50cm tall.

Cages that are too small can encourage hamsters to bite the bars, which causes serious injury to their teeth.