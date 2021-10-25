Some home for a hamster

A GIRL who dreams of being a vet has built a glass “mansion” for her pet hamster.

Roxi Pell, 11, has owned Coco since June and keeps him in a 5ft long container on top of a chest of drawers in her bedroom at her home in Harpsden Road, Henley.

She felt that many of the cages sold online were too small for the Roborovski, or robo dwarf, hamster even though he is only about two inches long and weighs less than an ounce.

Roxi and her mother Lisa bought the chest of drawers and a glass cabinet from Ikea in Reading, which they repurposed to create the container.

They used timber and chicken wire to make the lid and the whole process took an afternoon.

They then bought accessories online to give Coco the most comfort and enjoyment.

These include a wooden wheel, a bridge, sand bath, toilet roll tunnels and soil to dig.

Roxi, who is in year 7 at Gillotts School in Henley, also owns two black and white cats, a gerbil and a giant African snail called Fred.

She said: “I love animals and want to make sure they are looked after and not harmed. I just enjoy keeping them healthy.

“It is quite a lot of work but I enjoy learning about them and the best way to care for them.

“I just want to help animals and the Henley Vets said they would give me a job when I turn 15. I want to give them love. If you want an animal, then you need to learn how to look after it.”

Roxi, whose father Jason is manager of a covid testing centre in Reading, bought Coco from a pet shop when he was just 12 weeks old and part of a litter of three.

She said: “Hamsters need to have enough space to exercise and have places to hide and dig. The cages from the pet shops were too small and I was feeling anxious about it. You can’t have two hamsters in the same cage otherwise they fight, particularly when they become adults.”

Coco’s bedding is made from aspen tree shavings.

“Sawdust is not good for them because it can cause respiratory problems,” explained Roxi.

Her gerbil, called Smokey, also lives in her bedroom, housed in a large plastic container. Roxi has to keep the door shut when she is not at home as she does not want her cats, Teddy and Sox, to frighten the rodents.

She said: “Coco likes to come out in the morning to see me before I go to school. I struggle to hold him because he’s really fast.”

Mrs Pell, who is a beauty therapist at the Henley Clinic in Tuns Lane, said she was proud of her daughter’s compassion for animals.

She said: “She has loved animals since she was four. She has devoted her whole life to them and when she sees an animal — big or small — her instinct is to look after it.

“Once she saved a bumblebee after it became dehydrated.

“I noticed it at a young age with cats and dogs and she just loves everything and has no fear.

“Even when she was little she would let big dogs come up to her and stroke them.

“My older daughter had a cat when she was younger but she never showed the same interest as Roxi.

“Learning about responsibility is how we started and Roxi has just developed her love for animals. It is a great way of teaching kids about responsibility.”