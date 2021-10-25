Deadline for plan comments

A PUBLIC consultation on the revised Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan will run until November 16.

Residents are asked to comment on the document, which earmarks eight sites for hundreds of new homes to be built before 2035.

The draft plan, which was approved by Henley Town Council last month, includes six sites that were included in the original plan, which was approved in 2016, and two new sites.

The previous version named 10 sites earmarked for about 500 houses to be built by 2027. It has been updated to reflect a higher quota under South Oxfordshire District Council’s latest local plan, which runs until 2035.

The new sites are land at Highlands Park (110 homes) and the Chiltern Centre (three), both off Greys Road, Henley.

Also on the list are the former Chilterns End care home (27), also off Greys Road, land to the south-west of Fair Mile (72), the former Henley Youth Centre in Deanfield Avenue (23), the Stuart Turner offices and neighbouring Henley Enterprise Park off Greys Road (42 homes with at least 3,000 sq ft of employment and retail space), and the town council’s land next to Tesco, off Reading Road (50 homes), all in Henley.

After the public consultation, the blueprint will be submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority. It will then be checked by an independent inspector before being put to a public referendum next year.

To take part in the consultation, visit https://jhhnp.

org.uk/consultation