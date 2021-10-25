Coffee chain giant ‘being subsidised by taxpayers with rent’

TAXPAYERS in Henley are effectively subsidising multinational companies that have coffee shops in the town, claims a former mayor.

Ken Arlett spoke out after it was revealed the town council is losing income of about £25,000 a year due to temporary legislation brought in by the Government to help businesses provide outdoor eating spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council normally charges businesses renting outdoor space in Market Place thousands of pounds each with large companies such as Starbucks and the H Café paying more than local businesses.

But the Business and Planning Act 2020 means that a local authority can now charge only £100 to any business renting outdoor eating space.

The law came into force in April last year and was meant to end last month but was extended to September next year. This means the town council is now only earning about £600 a year in rents instead of about £25,000.

The council is to write to Henley MP John Howell to raise the issue and ask him how he thinks the shortfall should be recouped.

Councillor Arlett, who was Mayor when the pandemic began, said the council might have to raise its share of council tax to make up the losses.

He said: “I don’t see why we should lose this type of money, especially for the likes of Starbucks that pay very little tax to the Government and when in return they’re getting their space for almost free. We’re having to subsidise them through taxpayers’ money.

“H Café are run by a big company [Harrods] probably worth millions and we’re subsidising them as well. And this is going to be the case for at least another year. This policy may work in London but in Henley we rely on this income.

“We spend £20,000 a year maintaining Market Place and keeping it clean, helping businesses like Starbucks, and we still have to spend that money without the income from rent.

“If we can’t find another way to subsidise this, we will have to raise the council tax precept.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said the council hoped the law would come to an end next year and not be extended again.

Mr Howell said: “I’m happy to raise the issue with ministers and try to get it resolved.”

Last month, the council agreed to charge all businesses a flat rate for renting outdoor seating space in Market Place.

Businesses were paying a different annual fee depending on the size of the seating area used and whether the company is local or national. Local outlets including the Bijan’s Kitchen and the Square restaurants and the Argyll pub were paying £3,743 a year.

Starbucks was paying £6,726, which was based on its prime location on the corner of Bell Street and the size of the business, and

H Café and Crockers restaurant paid £4,542.

The council has approved a flat rate of £4,500 a year, which will be brought in from September next year when the Business and Planning Act 2020 should no longer be enforced.

This should increase the council’s annual income from the charges by about 20 per cent to £31,500.

The council said the flat rate was fairer and that all businesses should be treated the same way as they all brought benefits to the town, regardless of size or how local their owners were.

Councillor Kellie Hinton said that she still felt Starbucks should pay more than the other coffee shops.