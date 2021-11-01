Monday, 01 November 2021

Cook Mary made dame

MARY BERRY has been made a dame for services to cooking, writing and charity.

The former Great British Bake Off judge received the honour from the Prince of Wales during a ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she was accompanied by her husband, Paul Hunnings.

Dame Mary, 86, who lives in Henley, was named in the Queen’s birthday honours last year, eight years after receiving a CBE for services to culinary arts.

Last week’s ceremony came only weeks after she had hip surgery following a fall at her home.

She was picking sweet peas in her garden when she tripped on some bricks.

Her son-in-law Dan Bosher came to her rescue but it was three-and-a-half hours before an ambulance arrived.

She was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where she stayed for 10 days and had surgery the day after arriving.

Now back home, she is using a walking stick during her recovery.

During her time at hospital, Dame Mary said she was “inundated” with photographs from staff who were keen to impress her with their baking efforts.

