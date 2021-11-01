New call for palliative care beds after hospice closure

FRESH calls have been made for end-of-life beds to be provided in South Oxfordshire.

The district council voted for a motion calling on the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group to “properly analyse” the need for palliative care spaces.

The motion was proposed and seconded by Councillors Stefan Gawrysiak and Kellie Hinton, who represent Henley Residents Group.

Since the closure of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed two years ago, the nearest palliative care facility for Henley residents has been the Duchess of Kent in Tilehurst, Reading. However, this is not currently admitting South Oxfordshire patients.

Cllr Gawrysiak argued that Berkshire had great palliative care facilities while South Oxfordshire had none.

He is calling for 16 beds to be provided in South Oxfordshire, preferably in Wallingford.

Following pressure from him and fellow campaigners in June, the commissioning group agreed to provide two beds in Wallingford but these do not offer specialist care.

Proposing the motion, Cllr Gawrysiak said: “Two beds is pitifully inadequate and as soon as a patient displays complex needs, they will be shipped off to the John Radcliffe Hospital and then they’re another 15 miles away from their loved ones.

“If you think from Thame to Didcot and Caversham, from Oxford down to Henley, there are zero palliative care facilities. For a population of 140,000 people we have none.

“In terms of the nearest facilities, there is a hospice in Maidenhead just across the river in Berkshire called the Thames Hospice.

“We have Sobell House in Oxford, which is admitting no patients from South Oxfordshire, and the Duchess of Kent at Tilehurst, which is currently admitting no South Oxfordshire patients.

“This particular area of healthcare is severely underfunded. If the funding for residential palliative care was transposed to maternity care there would be an absolute outcry because there’d be people giving birth in the streets.

“Because it’s end-of-life palliative care to a certain extent people are not interested. Imagine you are an 80-year-old and you have a partner needing end-of-life care in a residential setting. Could you seriously drive 20 miles to the centre of Oxford in order to visit that person? The answer is no.

“Imagine you are a single person living in a flat dying of cancer and you are supported by nurses during the day but there’s no cover at night or at the weekends.

“We are talking about seriously ill people. Imagine how isolated you would feel.

“Imagine you are a family and you have a 30- or 40-year-old dying from complex needs, cancer treatment or heart problems.

“You may want to care out of the family home so that you can have quality of life and you can visit that person, beautifully cared for.

“The commissioning group says 76 per cent of people want to die in their own home but what happens to the 24 per cent of people who do not?

“The only option in the extreme is to be admitted to hospital, putting even more pressure on hospitals.

“I know of four patients at the moment, two in the John Radcliffe Hospital and two in the Royal Berkshire Hospital, who are occupying hospital beds because they couldn’t get an end-of-life palliative care facility.”

Cllr Hinton said: “I know that we have done things over the last two years that others on the council might consider aren’t in our remit but we do have a duty of care to our residents.

“Our residents deserve to spend the end of their life in dignity and that’s why we must lobby for all the palliative care beds we can get.”

Councillor Jo Robb, who represents Woodcote and Rotherfield ward, said: “The former Sue Ryder hospice was in my ward and many of my neighbour’s spouses and relatives were cared for and died there.

“It was a source of deep sadness and grief when Sue Ryder announced its closure.

“Anyone who had any experience of Joyce Grove speaks of the quality of care, the atmosphere of joy, support, love and professionalism that permeated that place.

“Many people express a wish to die at home but for many others it’s simply not an option. Having a proper palliative care hub in South Oxfordshire staffed by experts would give our residents real choice in how they spend their final days.”

The motion was passed with a unanimous vote.