Spooky pets

A HALLOWEEN dog show will be held by a Henley grooming parlour.

Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road will stage the event tomorrow (Saturday) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Owners and their pets are invited to dress up. There will be a prize for the “best spooky pooch” and a photo station where owners can have a picture with their pet.

The event is free to attend and there will be activities for children.