Hospital staff wear pink for cancer charity

STAFF in the minor injuries unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley wore pink face masks and scrubs for a day for charity.

They gave out cakes to patients and took donations for Breast Cancer Now during a national awareness day on Friday.

Angie Porter, the unit’s clinical lead, said: “We’ve all had friends, family or colleagues who have been affected by breast cancer, so we wanted to promote awareness.

“We had lots of cakes made to give to patients and we had some posters in reception.

“We were asking for donations and encouraging people to check themselves. One lady who’d had her own experience of breast cancer said it was quite touching that we were showing support.

“Hopefully, seeing us in pink will jog people’s memory.

“If just two people see us and then go home and do a breast examination then it will have been worth it.”