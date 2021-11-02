Residents and staff of care homes given booster jab

THE rollout of the coronavirus booster jab in Henley care homes has gone well.

A third jab to provide additional protection against covid-19 is available for people aged 50 or over, those who live and work in care homes, social care workers and those with serious health conditions.

GPs started to administer the dose in September with the Government aiming to have everyone eligible for the jab vaccinated by the start of this month.

Care homes in Henley say the majority of their patients and staff have been vaccinated.

Thelma Clutson, manager of Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road, said 39 residents and 60 staff members had received their booster jab.

She said: “The jabs were done by the Bell Street Surgery. They did all the residents that needed it.

“The surgery vaccinated most of the staff members as well apart from a few that went to their own local GPs. Everybody that needed it got it.”

The home has retained its visitor rules in line with government guidelines. Mrs Clutson, who has been manager since 2015, said: “Visitors are still allowed if they book appointments and take a lateral flow test.

“They go to the visitation room unless the resident they are visiting is bed-bound. We do encourage them to get the booster jab.”

Ellie Faramarzian, general manager of Henley Manor in Mill Lane, said 85 per cent of the residents had received a booster jab and staff were also having it.

“Our absolute priority is to keep everyone safe,” she said. “I would like to thank the local GP who co-ordinated the jabs smoothly and took the time to visit us.

“I believe it won’t be the last jab we have but we are optimistic that restrictions will continue to ease and this will really benefit the residents and their loved ones.”

Lina Nela, manager of Lashbrook House in Mill Road, Shiplake, said all the residents had had their jabs.

She said: “We had Dr Will Hearsey from the Hart Surgery and he was very helpful. Some staff were done as well.”

Lizzie Gloyens, quality and compliance manager for Henley Care, a home healthcare service, said her clients had to organise the booster jabs themselves.

She said: “Unlike care homes, it is not currently compulsory for domiciliary care staff to be vaccinated but that may well change in the future so we can’t say exactly how many of our staff, if any, have had the booster jab.

“I do know that all except one member of our 32 members of staff have had their first two vaccinations, which is great as we obviously want to protect our clients as much as we can.

“Cases of covid are certainly rising in the area compared with this time last year which is worrying, especially as there seems to be one new variant after another.

“We’re certainly not out of the woods yet and need to take all the protective measures we can to minimise the risks to our staff and clients and the community as a whole. I don’t believe this will be the last of it.”