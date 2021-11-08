Monday, 08 November 2021

Tree couple move on

A COUPLE who were responsible for Goring’s Christmas tree can no longer help as they have moved away from the village.

Richard and Bonnie Roberts used to arrange for the tree from the Yattendon Estate to be placed in Rectory Gardens, off High Street, each year.

Parish clerk Laura White said: “The parish council thanks the couple for their long and unwavering support in this activity and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

This year, the council has agreed a £600 budget to buy a large tree and to discuss options for future years.

Councillor Tony Virgo-Harris will help with the management of the tree.

