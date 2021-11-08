Knitted poppies back on display for Remembrance

MORE than 1,100 woollen poppies have sprung up in Watlington for Remembrance.

About 15 members of the town’s branch of the Women’s Institute and their friends knitted them and displayed them at the town hall, at the Methodist chapel and on trees near the town’s war memorial.

The women stapled and glued flowers on strips of fabric which they wrapped around trees.

A total of 450 of them were attached to a wooden frame to form a giant poppy on the town hall gates. Diana Young, who came up with the idea, said: “This is our second year displaying the poppies around Watlington and people seem to appreciate them.

“Last year, we wanted a community project to take on and I had seen other villages doing this and thought it was such a great idea.

“When we went into lockdown, knitting brought us closer together. I co-ordinated it but we wouldn’t have gone very far if it wasn’t for the hard work of all the other members.

“We managed to knit an awful lot of poppies and it kept us going as a group.

“The Royal British Legion were delighted with the idea and it was so well received last year that we decided to put it together again this November as well.

“It’s a lovely gesture, which shows we care because each poppy was knitted with love and in memory of what happened.”

In March, WI members knitted 1,400 woollen spring flowers which were scattered around town to welcome the warm weather. On Remembrance Sunday, November 14, there will be a parade and wreath-laying service in Watlington.

The parade, which will be led by the Watlington Concert Band, will go from the town hall to the war memorial in High Street, starting at 10.15am.

On the previous day, two remembrance walks will take place at 11am and 2pm, both leaving from the cross.

These will be led by Tim Horton and are free but donations to the Poppy Appeal will be welcome.