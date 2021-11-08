Wright and Lawrence

AMELIA WRIGHT and Clive Lawrence were married at Holy Trinity Church in Henley on July 22.

The bride is the daughter of Juliet and David Wright, from York, and the groom is the son of Yvonne Lawrence, of Western Avenue, Henley.

The service was conducted by Rev Thomas Wright, the bride’s brother.

The chief bridesmaid was Zoe Allan and the bridesmaids were Caroline Newman-Wright, Jo Patterson, Rosie Wright, Anisha Knowles, Christina Lawrence, Katlin Lawrence and Brooke Lawrence.

The best man was Martin Tkaczyk and the page boys were Rueben Wright-Newman, Harvey Wright, Jude Newman-Wright and Archie Wright.

The bride wore a Stella York

A-line silhouette, sweetheart neckline, off-shoulder dress with vine-like laces of cascading leaves and held a bouquet of rose, gypsophila and eucalyptus.

The bridesmaids wore Biba dip hem maxi dresses in blush pink, mint, silver grey and champagne and carried bouquets of gypsophila.

The reception was held at the Danesfield House Hotel and Spa.

The couple had a five-day “mini-moon” in Croatia and hope to honeymoon in Canada next year.

They will live in Wyndale Close, Henley.