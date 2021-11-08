Ambulance crews at ‘critical’

A CRITICAL incident has been declared by the ambulance service that covers Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

South Central Ambulance Service is urging people to only call 999 in a life-threatening or serious emergency after being overwhelmed by a surge in call numbers.

It says that the greater demand as well as issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic is putting “extreme” pressure on staff.

The service has also warned people to expect delays when waiting for an ambulance.

A spokesman said: “South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident due to extreme pressures across our services.

“Our staff and volunteers are working extremely hard to respond to calls but the volume is overwhelming.

“Please support us by using our services wisely. We’re here for life-threatening illnesses and injuries.”

The service says 999 calls are 13 per cent higher than in 2018, while the demand for 111, which is for less serious issues, is 30 per cent higher than expected.

The service also covers Buckinghamshire and Hampshire.