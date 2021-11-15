Golfers join forces for the Chiltern Centre

GOLFERS raised £2,000 for the Chiltern Centre in Henley, which supports young people with disabilities.

Forty-eight players took part in the 13th annual golf day at Henley Golf Club, which was organised by the charity’s Friends group and sponsored by the Henley Distillery.

It was followed by a two-course lunch, a silent auction and raffle and a prize-giving ceremony.

The winning women’s team was Kathy Hooper, Alison Weir, Mags Grainger and Mary Wingrove.

The winning men’s team (above) was Jamie Morley, Alan Pontin, Justin Morley and Ben Pontin and the best mixed team was Alan Wilson, Ian Heggie, Dave Griffin and Susie Newman.

The longest drive winners were Susie Newman, Ben Pontin, Bill Buffin and Gay Bentley-Coleman.

The event, which has now raised more than £45,000 since it began, was organised by Emma Lerche-Thomsen, a fundraiser for the charity, pictured right, with Alan Wilson, of the Henley Distillery and fellow fundraiser Harriet Barcella