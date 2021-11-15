Visitors admire Spitfire

ABOUT 1,000 people visited Henley market place to see part of a Spitfire which first flew from Henley in 1941.

It was 80 years to the day that the plane first took to the air. It was shot down in March 1942 in Norway while on a secret photo reconnaissance mission.

It was found by Tony Hoskins in 2015 near the city of Trondheim and was brought back to the UK in pieces in 2018.

Mr Hoskins is gradually restoring the Spitfire and he brought a Rolls-Royce Merlin engine back to Henley for display.

He said: “A lot of people were interested in the project and we’ve been receiving emails and calls since.

“There were relatives of people who had flown from RAF Henley in the war who attended and some residents who were children in the war and remembered Spitfires flying over the town.

“We raised about £300 for charity and another £300 for the restoration.”

Mr Hoskins also promoted his charity ACP, which aims to encourage young people into engineering.

He is pictured, right, with Onor Crummay, of ACP, and the engine.