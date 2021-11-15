Lunch raises £370 for pensioners’ Christmas party

A LUNCH held to raise money for the Nettlebed senior citizens’ Christmas party raised £370.

About 25 people attended the event at the Nettlebed Village Club, which included a raffle.

They paid £5 each for the meal, which comprised vegetable soup, a jacket potato with cheese and beans and tea or coffee and cake.

Claire Harwood, one of the organisers, said: “We were really pleased with the amount raised.

“Those who came were very generous. In addition to the lunch and raffle, we had a bucket collection that raised £50. All the money goes towards the Christmas dinner, which is free for all those of retirement age who live in the parish of Nettlebed, which includes Crocker End and Catslip.

“We are not sure what we will do for entertainment this year as we thought it sensible that the children at Nettlebed Community School didn’t come this year due to coronavirus. That will be a shame as our guests do love to see the children but we are currently looking for other entertainment.”

The party will take place at the club on Wednesday, December 8 from noon.