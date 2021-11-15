Cases down

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has gone down over the past week.

The total went from 708 to 519, a decrease of more than 20 per cent, putting the infection rate at 361 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley fell from 62 to 34 while in Sonning Common and Kidmore End they went from 40 to 28 and in Nettlebed and Watlington from 28 to 22.