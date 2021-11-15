Monday, 15 November 2021

New vote on sewage

New vote on sewage

JOHN HOWELL backed a Government compromise designed to reduce the amount of raw sewage being dumped in rivers.

The Henley MP voted for the amendment to the Environment Bill which was passed on Monday.

This followed criticism of MPs who voted down a previous amendment that would have forced water companies to stop sewage dumping.

Mr Howell called it “effective action” but campaigners said it was less stringent than the original and did not impose a legal duty on the companies.

