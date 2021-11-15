Photographers appeal

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
PHOTOGRAPHERS with a love of Henley are being asked to contribute to a project run by local churches.
The churches are working on a bespoke Henley edition of Luke’s Gospel, which is due to be published around Easter time.
The Henley Gospel Trust is looking for pictures of events and locations that demonstrate the beauty of the town.
Images should be submitted before January 21 by email to henleygospel@gmail.com
15 November 2021
