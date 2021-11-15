Monday, 15 November 2021

Photographers appeal

PHOTOGRAPHERS with a love of Henley are being asked to contribute to a project run by local churches.

The churches are working on a bespoke Henley edition of Luke’s Gospel, which is due to be published around Easter time.

The Henley Gospel Trust is looking for pictures of events and locations that demonstrate the beauty of the town.

Images should be submitted before January 21 by email to henleygospel@gmail.com

