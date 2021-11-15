Mermaids’ charity auction

AN online auction organised by the Henley Mermaids has raised £17,000 for brain injury charities.

The five women had hoped to swim the Bristol Channel this year but had to pull out of the first attempt near the finish due to strong tides and then postpone their next effort due to the sea conditions. They will try again next year.

Laura Reineke, founder of Henley Music School, South Oxfordshire district councillor Jo Robb, teacher Susan Barry, nurse Fiona Print and sales director Joan Fennelly are raising money for Sunrise for Brain Conditions, a charitable partnership that supports research into Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

They raised £17,000 with the auction on October 28, taking the overall total to £36,000.

There were 32 lots, the most expensive being a collection of signed memorabilia from Irish musician Hozier, which sold for £4,050.

A rowing lesson with Henley Royal Regatta umpire Sarah Winckless went for £1,050, tickets to watch a rugby match between England and Wales made £800 and a golf bag signed by Justin Rose was sold for £300.

The Mermaids received support from a number of local businesses, including Dorata hairdressers, Badgemore Park Golf Club and the Square restaurant.