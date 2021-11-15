Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Award for pub toilets

A HENLEY pub has received a gold rating in the Loo of the Year Awards.

The awards are designed to improve the standards of public toilet provision across the country and toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum and diamond or not at all if they are not up to standard.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street received an unannounced visit by inspectors who judged its toilets on criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management. The judges said the toilets were clean and well maintained.

Manager Heather McIntyre said: “We are delighted. Staff ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33