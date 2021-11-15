Award for pub toilets

A HENLEY pub has received a gold rating in the Loo of the Year Awards.

The awards are designed to improve the standards of public toilet provision across the country and toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum and diamond or not at all if they are not up to standard.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street received an unannounced visit by inspectors who judged its toilets on criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management. The judges said the toilets were clean and well maintained.

Manager Heather McIntyre said: “We are delighted. Staff ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”