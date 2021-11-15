Coach raises £2,500 for food bank charity

THE head coach at Henley Tennis Club has raised £2,500 for charity by offering one-to-one lessons at a reduced cost.

Tom Scott wanted to support a local cause and was told about the Nomad youth and community project, which runs the Henley food bank.

Since July, he has coached 90 people and asked for a minimum donation of £10 for an hour of coaching, for which he would normally charge £35, and many of the participants have given more than £10. Mr Scott, who joined the club in Tilebarn Close in August last year, said: “I spoke to the chairman, Colin Main, about what I wanted to do with local charities and he said Nomad had previously used our facilities and had good links with the club.

“We are a community club and it’s so nice to give something back.

“The members are the ones that have been donating the money and I’m just doing the lessons.

“Going forward, we would like to work with Nomad and give lessons to families.” Nomad is trying to raise £25,000 to mark its 25th anniversary this year and needs only about another £4,000.

Mr Scott plans to continue fundraising until the end of the year.

Nomad support worker Jaco Bruwer said: “I want to thank Tom for his kind-heartedness and for giving his time and energy to do this.

“I come from a personal training background, so I know how hard doing one-to-one sessions can be and we all really appreciate him offering his skills to help Nomad.”