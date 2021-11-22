Parents raise £4,200 towards school running track

A GROUP of parents of children at Charvil Piggott Primary School completed the Reading half marathon to raise money for a new artificial running track.

Thirteen people completed the 13.1-mile run and raised £4,181 towards the new 300m track, which the school hopes to install by the end of this academic year.

The runners were Chris Edwards, Gemma Edwards, Lee Fellowes, Matt and Caroline Hatchett-Walker, Sarah Hilling, Cathy Jeffrey, Clare Morrison, Stephanie Parker, Jessica and Graham Sewell, Tom Loudon and Sarah Townsend.

The idea for the fundraiser came from Mr Edwards, a social worker, who lives in East Park Farm, Charvil, with his wife Debbie and two children, who are pupils.

He said: “It went well. Everyone completed the run and we had great weather for it. It was cool with the sun out but no rain, which was really good.

“I finished in one hour and 45 minutes, which is five minutes faster than I had expected.

“It’s a really nice event as there’s so many supporters on the route and they really do help when they are cheering you on and giving you that extra motivation to keep running. There were some really good times in the group as well.”

Mr Edwards said the parents would continue to fundraise. “We’re really pleased with the money raised so far, especially considering the pandemic,” he said. “The target was £6,000 so we’ve still got a little way to go but we were happy with what we raised.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/cpsadailymile