Repairs delayed

THE pavement on Henley Bridge still has not been repaired, three months after it was damaged.

In August, some paving stones on the Grade I listed building were damaged by heavy goods vehicles and temporary repairs were made by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Tarmac was laid on the damaged section as the council said there was not enough time to replace the slabs before the start of Henley Royal Regatta.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on the council, said: “We were promised it would be repaired after the regatta and Henley Festival and we are currently wating for a date for when the repairs will actually happen.

“A Grade I listed building should not be in that state.”