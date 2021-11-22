Covid cases down again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen again.

The total went from 519 last week to 500, a four per cent fall, putting the infection rate at 347 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley remained at 34 while in Sonning Common and Kidmore End they went from 28 to 10 and in Nettlebed and Watlington from 22 to 17.

Totals for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 17; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 29; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 26; Emmer Green 18; Caversham Heights 19; Lower Caversham 19; Wargrave and Twyford East 16; Sonning and Woodley North 18.

The Bell Surgery in Henley has now administered more than 1,250 jabs since the start of the vaccine roll-out.

More than 7,871 of patients have had their first dose, which is 79 per cent of the total patient population, while 7,211 patients have had two doses.

Sonning Common Health Centre has given out 13,506 vaccinations and 7,527 of its patients have received the first dose of the vaccine, which is 90 per cent of its patient population.

A total of 7,224 patients at the centre have received their second dose while 2,306 have also received a booster jab.