Parking problem

Monday, 22 November 2021
THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley should not profit from parking fees, a resident has claimed.
Its car park is owned by the town council and the museum, a charity, pays £8,000 a year to use it.
Valerie Alasia asked the council about the new charges at a meeting, saying: “It seems to me iniquitous that the income is now being diverted to the River & Rowing Museum.”
She said the last time parking was charged for, the income went to the council.
Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said the museum approached the council last year to ask for permission to charge for parking.
The sentiment then was that it was a legitimate way for the museum to raise funds as long as this didn’t compete with the Mill Meadows car park.
22 November 2021
