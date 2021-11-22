Garage might sell alcohol

THE Regatta service station in Reading Road, Henley, has applied for a 24-hour alcohol licence.

In an application to the South Oxfordshire licensing authority, it says staff would be trained in alcohol sales and given refresher courses every six months.

A CCTV system would be in operation and an incident register would be maintained, including when the sale of alcohol was refused.

A “Challenge 25” policy would also be adopted so that anyone appearing under 25 would be asked for proof of their age.