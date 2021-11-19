Another bank to close due to falling custom

ANOTHER bank in Henley is set to close.

Barclays in Hart Street will shut on Wednesday, March 2 next year.

The bank told the Henley Standard that there has been a 21 per cent drop in counter transactions in the two years to March last year.

A total of 40 regular customers use the branch exclusively for their banking and do not use any other of the bank’s services.

Nearly nine out of 10 customers, or 89 per cent, at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

A spokeswoman for Barclays said they do not intend to make any staff redundant and all members will be offered alternative roles elsewhere.

She said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at the Henley branch where there has been a 21 per cent reduction in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020. In addition, nearly nine out of ten (89 per cent) of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

The spokeswoman added that all its customers will receive a letter explaining the decision and alternative ways of using the bank.

Posters informing of the closure will also go on display in branch and staff will answer any questions. The nearest Barclays branch will be in Broad Street, Reading.

Last month, Lloyds Bank in Reading Road closed down due to “significantly fewer” transactions over the past five years.

Henley’s branch of Halifax, which was in Bell Street, and Santander, which was in Duke Street, both closed in 2019 due to falling customer numbers.