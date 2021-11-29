Monday, 29 November 2021

Meat deal Headline

Henley Rugby Club has agreed a new catering partnership with Caversham Butchers for its match day lunches. Club chairman Chris Nixon said: “We are very excited as they are part of our future.” Owner Roland Hazell, who also runs Carl Wood Butcher’s in Sonning Common, said: “The rugby club is wonderful to be involved with and is very forward thinking.” Pictured, left to right, club chef Mo Benassary, club president Graham Horner, Chris Nixon and Roland Hazell

