Monday, 29 November 2021

School boosts food bank

CHILDREN at Rupert House School in Henley donated more than 60 food parcels to the town’s food bank.

Twenty year 6 pupils from the independent school in Bell Street hand delivered a box each to the d;two centre in Market Place before meeting representatives of Nomad, the charity which runs the bank.

The rest were delivered by van by members of the school’s Friends group.

The boxes were filled with a range of non-perishable items such as packets of rice and tins of vegetables.

These will go into the food parcels that will be delivered to more than 200 residents in the Henley area in the run-up to Christmas.

