Artist wanted to use illegal studio to teach terminally ill

AN artist who is fighting an order to tear down the studio he built in the countryside unlawfully said he had intended to use it to teach terminally ill people.

Clive Hemsley, 70, of Hart Street, Henley, says the three-storey building on Greys Meadow near Rotherfield Greys is not much bigger than the one he had previously proposed, which was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, in 2017.

The council says the building is “materially different” from what had been approved and it is bigger and in a different position to what was proposed.

It is also concerned that the “private studio” would be used for art classes or as a gallery or as residential accommodation.

Speaking at a planning inquiry on Thursday last week, Mr Hemsley said: “My definition of a private art studio is totally different from the council’s.

“My dream was to help Sue Ryder and Nettlebed Surgery patients. They could come to my studio and paint, creating a legacy and helping their families too.

“I wanted to teach people at the end of their lives. That was my aspiration.”

He categorically denied that he wanted to use it as a residence.

“In an artist’s space, everything is big, especially with canvases and props,” said Mr Hemsley. “I thought I could use this space and it could be a proper studio.

“I adore it and I’ve had many artists coming up to me and asking if they could paint with me at the studio. If I’m not allowed to have teaching facilities I will accept that.”

Mr Hemsley, whose current home is on the market for £4.75million, used to live at Greys End and the meadow was part of his land which he kept when he moved to Henley.

He said: “I put that piece of land in a trust fund because I’ve always wanted an art studio there. It’s a great spot for painting.

“When I bought it, there was a stable there and three buildings for horses. My son converted the stable into accommodation and he lived there as a teenager.

“When he moved out, I kept canvases there because it was dry. I’ve had a studio my whole life and I’ve always had the idea of a good and decent studio on that land, which is ideal.”

His studio plans date back to 2016 when he sought permission to convert an existing stable and he said it would be for his use only. Over the next two years, he made applications to demolish the stable and replace it with a purpose-built studio with a 77 sq m footprint, including a gross floor area of 100 sq m and a 24 sq m basement. These were approved by the council.

But the actual building has a 102 sq m footprint with 237 sq m of floor space across three storeys, including a porch that is larger than agreed.

The council refused a retrospective application and ordered that the building be demolished, so Mr Hemsley appealed. Residents and parish councillors had objected to the application, saying the building was out of keeping with the rural surroundings and would have an “urbanising” effect on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Mr Hemsley said: “I had no idea it would upset so many locals. It has zero effect on the neighbours and I don’t believe that anyone would be able to see the building. It doesn’t affect anyone as it’s covered by the green.”

He said planning officers had visited the site regularly as he made changes, including moving the building because of a drainage problem and so the studio would have more natural light.

He said: “There were clots of sand so we moved further back and I kept in touch with officers about that. We moved it further west and that also removed the shadow from the trees.”

Mr Hemsley had told the parish council that he would amend the application but wanted to do it quickly, adding: “I would like to use the new facility while I’m still alive.”

Juan Lopez, for the council, said the building was “unsympathetic” to the AONB and caused “material harm” to the site, which had been made worse by repositioning it.

But Philip Hanson, a landscape architect called as a witness by Mr Hemsley, said that the building was “relatively small in scale” for the area and didn’t have “much impact” on it.

He added: “In my personal view, the council approach would prove wasteful and unsustainable. It would be wasteful to demolish something that is of good quality.”

Planning inspector Justina Moss adjourned the inquiry until December 14.