Covid-19 cases go back up

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has increased in the past week.

The total went up from 500 to 699, a 47.2 per cent rise, putting the infection rate at 486.2 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley rose from 34 to 47 while in Sonning Common and Kidmore End they went from 10 to 42 and in Nettlebed and Watlington from 17 to 22.

Totals for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 15; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 55; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 64; Emmer Green 31; Caversham Heights 51; Lower Caversham 51; Wargrave and Twyford East 23; Sonning and Woodley North 30.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road, Henley, has administered 13,000 jabs since the start of the vaccine roll-out.

More than 7,890 patients have had their first dose, which is 80 per cent of the total patient population, while 7,228 patients have had two doses. A total of 2,966 patients have also had a booster jab.

At the neighbouring Hart Surgery, 89 per cent of patients have had one dose, 86 per cent have received both doses and 31 per cent have had a booster jab.

The surgery will withdraw from the vaccination programme at the end of this month.

Sarah Moberly, who manages the practice, said: “All our patients in care homes and the housebound are up-to-date with their vaccinations.

“By the end of the month, we will have delivered well over 45,000 vaccinations between us and feel that we need to step back and concentrate on our patients during the peak winter season as well as giving our heroic staff a break from working so many extra hours, often at antisocial times.

“If patients need a vaccination after that they can visit the NHS website to book at a vaccination centre or find out where a convenient walk-in centre is.”

Sonning Common Health Centre has administered 13,808 vaccines.

A total of 7,693 patients have received their first jab, which is 91 per cent of the adult population, while 7,244 have received two doses, which is 87 per cent of the population.

The centre’s final clinics are today (Friday).