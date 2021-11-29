Flats plan appeal rejected

A LANDOWNER has been refused permission to build a block of flats in Henley.

Terence Bingham’s application for the two-storey building with eight flats on his land in Parkside, off Gravel Hill, was rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, in September last year.

Now he has had an appeal turned down by the Government’s planning inspectorate.

More than 300 people objected to the scheme, which would have meant the removal of 52 trees.

The council said it would mean developing an area of woodland outside the built-up area of the town on a site that was not allocated for development in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Planning inspector John Longmuir said it would harm the Henley conservation area and the loss of trees would remove habitat for a range of species.

He said: “The loss of trees and addition of hard surfaces, building, cars and inevitable lighting would be discouraging and form barriers to the movement of wildlife.”

Mr Longmuir said the importance of the trees had been highlighted by a long-standing tree preservation order and their loss would have a significant impact.

He concluded that the adverse impacts of the development would significantly outweigh the benefits.

Mr Bingham claimed the scheme would be sensitive and would meet housing needs.

His appeal statement said: “While there would be a loss of some primarily poor quality trees, those retained will be managed and enhanced as part of the proposal.

“The site is not a valued landscape. It is judged as being of low landscape value due to its lack of designation, relatively nondescript nature, lack of public access and no heritage assets.

“This scheme will lead to a positive outcome for biodiversity with a net gain through the requirement to provide appropriate enhancements. There is also support for high-quality apartments suitable for existing residents in Henley who wish to downsize to high-quality apartments while remaining in the area.”

Ken Arlett, who chairs Henley Town Council’s planning committee, welcomed the decision, adding: “Hopefully that will keep this as a green space for many years to come.”

The land was earmarked for 15 homes in a draft version of the original neighbourhood plan but was withdrawn from later versions.

In 2018, Millgate Homes, of Ruscombe, was refused permission to build a block of 10 flats in Parkside.