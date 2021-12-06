Dogs allowed

Monday, 06 December 2021

VISITORS to Fairmile Cemetery in Henley can now bring their dogs.

The town council has decided to allow dogs in the cemetery and columbarium as long as they are kept on leads.

Councillor Donna Crook said: “I think we should amend the regulations to allow people to take their dogs when they are visiting loved ones at the cemetery. I know it means a lot to them.”

